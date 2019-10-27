October 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Storm hits Nicosia, traffic congestion on parts of highway, police warn

By Staff Reporter

A strong thunderstorm came from the east of the island and was hitting Nicosia hard on Sunday afternoon.

In the city centre people ran for shelter from the heavy downpour as the streets of the old town flooded quickly. The rain was accompanied by thunder and lightning and was followed by a hailstorm.

On social media, people from all areas of the capital were reporting the same phenomenon.

Details of serious problems caused by the rain have not emerged as yet.

Police warned of flooding on all roads between Dhali and Nicosia and urged drivers to be cautious as parts of the highway were congested.

There were dozens of calls to the fire service from Aglandjia, Strovolos and central Nicosia from where Sigmalive posted footage from a downtown restaurant with an inch of water on the floor.

Fire Service Spokesman Andrea Kettis told CNA calls were “in the dozens” and were increasing.

According to Kitas Weather, the storm is what’s known as ‘supercellular’, something known as one of the most violent atmospheric phenomena. It is characterized by heavy rains, hail, winds and lightning and thunder and in some cases may be accompanied by tornadoes.

Supercellular thunderstorms last from 1-4 hours mainly but under certain conditions, can last longer, up to eight hours.

According to the met office by Sunday the unsettled weather is set to continue with isolated rain and storms into Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will reach around 26C inland and on the coast and around 15C in the mountains.

Video from Kitas Weather


