October 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Syrian siblings reported missing from Limassol children’s home

By Staff Reporter00

Three Syrian siblings aged 15, 12 and 9 have been reported missing from a children’s home in Limassol, police said on Sunday.

The three, two boys and a girl have been missing since Friday

They were named as Marya Batal, 15, who is around 1.65m tall, with brown shoulder-length hair;
Mohamed Batal, 12, who is around 1.60m tall, and short blond hair; Hasan Batal, 9, about 1.30m tall, with black short hair.
Anyone who has any information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25805057 or their nearest police station or the Citizens’ Line at 1460.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Anastasiades will resign ‘the next day’ if any wrongdoing found in law firm’s passport dealings

Jean Christou

Two arrested on suspicion of robbing food-delivery man in Limassol

Staff Reporter

Arrest for drunk motorist driving on opposite lane of the highway

Staff Reporter

Why our energy bills will spiral next year

Elias Hazou

UK-born Cypriot woman ‘healed by prayer’ to feature on BBC’s Songs of Praise

Bejay Browne

Greek Cypriots in Pyla fed up of footing Turkish Cypriots bills says Akel

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign