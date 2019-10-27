October 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Talks

Tatar says Akinci should not be trusted with Berlin meeting

By Jean Christou036
Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minster’ Ersin Tats said on Sunday that Mustafa Akinci should not attend the meeting with the UN Secretary-General and President Nicos Anastasiades in Berlin on November 25.

Tatar said the Turkish Cypriot leader had lost the trust of the people and no longer represented the will of the Turkish Cypriots.

He said it would be better to call an election before the Berlin meeting to determine the will of the Turkish Cypriots.

Tatar, along with the Turkish leadership in Ankara, was one of the biggest critics of Akinci earlier this month over a social media post that was interpreted as not supporting Ankara’s military action in Syria even though he clarified on a number of occasions subsequently that his words were misconstrued.

In a written statement on Sunday, Tatar said Akinci only had in mind the ‘presidential’ elections in the north next April
“Under the circumstances, Mustafa Akinci is not the right person to be discussing important issues such as sovereignty, security, territory, citizenship and guarantees,” Tatar said.


