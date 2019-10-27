October 27, 2019

Two arrested on suspicion of robbing food-delivery man in Limassol

By Staff Reporter00

Police arrested two people aged 18 and 19 on Saturday night Limassol in connection with a robbery on Friday of a 28-year-old food-delivery man in the Germasoyia area.

The pair were apprehended after witnesses testified that they were involved in the robbery, police said,

Reportedly, the 18-year-old allegedly admitted to the robbery in a written statement.

The robbery was committed at 9.20pm on Friday night when an restaurant employee went to Yermosoya to deliver a food order.

When he arrived at the address and stopped, a masked man approached him from behind and demanded his money belt, which contained €200.

He handed over the bag. There was a second person at the scene but he did not approach the delivery man. After grabbing the food, they left the area on foot.


