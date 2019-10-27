October 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two hunters injured at start of season, not seriously

By Staff Reporter
The start of the hunting season on Sunday (Christos Theodorides)

Two hunters were injured in separate incidents on Sunday in Paphos at the start of the season.

One fell into a ravine and broke his leg and the other shot himself in the foot, but not seriously.

Spokesman for the fire service, Andreas Kettis told CNA a hunter fell into a ravine, breaking his leg.  He was rescued by firefighters and taken to Paphos hospital by ambulance.

In the second incident, in Tala, a 72-year-old injured his foot sustaining pellet wounds after firing his gun. He was also treated at Paphos hospital.

 


Staff Reporter

