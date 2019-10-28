October 28, 2019

17-year-old seriously injured in Limassol crash

A 17-year-old boy is in Limassol general hospital with serious injuries following a motorbike accident on early Monday morning.

The boy was driving his motorcycle without wearing a helmet when a 20-year-old man hit him with his car in the Agios Sila area near Ypsonas.

According to police reports, the man driving the car was attempting to turn right at an intersection when his car collided with the 17-year-old’s motorcycle.

The boy was seriously injured in the crash and was immediately taken to the hospital. He is now in the intensive care unit at the Limassol general hospital and fighting for his life.


