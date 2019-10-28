October 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

A Doll’s house

By Eleni Philippou00

In the iconic work of Henrik Ibsen, A Doll’s House, the author’s social gaze seems more important than ever in our time, where a woman’s identity continues to be provoked in a variety of ways, including the commercialisation of sex. Apart from that, the subversive, pioneering era of Nora’s emancipation, the main character, does not cease to shock the modern viewer in a broader humanitarian sense.

Through Ibsen’s highly structured binary-mirror relationships and his intelligent thematic and aesthetic motifs, the symbolism of the doll’s house remains endlessly meaningful to both women and men in the hypocrisy of the society in which they live, but also for themselves; for those who have consciously or unconsciously chosen a difficult path to personal freedom.

A new production of the play will premiere on November 6 with a cutting-edge and free-flowing performance. This adaptation of A Doll’s House, directed by Avra Sidiropoulou, will open at Technochoros ETHAL in Limassol for a series of performances before moving to Apothikes THOK for three performances in Nicosia.

 

A Doll’s House

Henrik Ibsen’s play directed by Avr Sidiropoulou. November 6, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 16 and 17 in Technochoros ETHAL, Limassol. November 20-21, Apothikes THOK, Nicosia. Tel: 25-877827


Related posts

One of the world’s finest pianists in Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

Film review: The Addams Family ***

Preston Wilder

The Legends of Tango in Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

New Division rocks on

Eleni Philippou

A place for contemporary choreography

Eleni Philippou

Eros Ramazzotti live in Limassol

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign