October 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Big powers do not care about Cyprus

By CM Reader's View00
Cyprus' future lies with the European Union REUTERS/Yves Herman

The problem our country has always had is that it’s a small island in the Mediterranean which, up until now, has always left it at the mercy of foreign powers much bigger than itself.

Its strategic importance in the area has been coveted by many colonial empires that have risen and fallen over the centuries. And all of these foreign powers have all followed the same modus operandi.

Invade, colonize, divide the island and its communities, take what they want, and once they’ve achieved their goals, they leave its people to fend for themselves. They do not care nothing for the Cypriots and only look after their own self-interests.

All of these empires are crumbling now. They’ve risen and fallen because their motto of Divide and Conquer that is an anachronism. It will always be doomed to fail because it pits communities against each other instead of building on the values they share.

The EU’s motto is Unite and Prosper. And the new generation of Cypriots want the same thing. They are not in denial. They are well educated and well-informed, and they understand that their future lies within the EU. They know that peace and prosperity will not come by aligning themselves with foreign powers that only care about themselves.

I agree that those who still cling to old-fashioned or extremist ideology may still be in denial because they are trying to please their masters; the guarantor powers. These powers should do the right thing by relinquishing their rights of guarantee and allow the people of Cyprus to create a normal and democratic state within the EU. This is where the future lies.

YP

Mass denialism in Cyprus is a way of maintaining sanity


Related posts

The three guarantors failed miserably in their duties

CM Reader's View

It will take time before Gesy becomes efficient

CM Reader's View

Clinton does Democrats no favour reviving Russia conspiracy talk

CM Guest Columnist

Europe’s ‘green deal’ requires radical change

Dr Charles Ellinas

Mass denialism in Cyprus is a way of maintaining sanity

Christos Panayiotides

There is a cure for flight-shaming

Gwynne Dyer
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign