October 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus marks Ochi Day

By Staff Reporter00

Cyprus on Monday marks Ochi Day, the moment in WWII that the Greeks stood up to opposing forces, a national holiday in both countries.

Schoolchildren, groups, organisations and officials around the island will be taking part in parades and other events to commemorate the day.

October 28 marks the rejection by Greek prime minister Ioannis Metaxas of an ultimatum made by Italian dictator Benito Mussolini on October 28, 1940, and the Hellenic counterattack against invading Italian forces.

The main event will take place at Ayios Ioannis church in Nicosia Monday morning (10.00) , led by Archbishop Chrysostomos and attended by President Nicos Anastasiades.

The main students’ parade in Nicosia will take place after that and the president and other officials will take the salute outside the Greek embassy mid-morning.


Staff Reporter

