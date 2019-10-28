October 28, 2019

Four arrests for robbing delivery man

A 22-year-old man and a 16-year old girl were remanded on Monday for seven days in connection with a robbery on Friday of a food-delivery man in the Germasoyia area.

This brings the total number of persons arrested in connection with the same case to four, while five more persons are wanted.

The 22 and 16-year-olds were arrested on Sunday afternoon and were taken in court on Monday.

Police also arrested two people aged 18 and 19 on Saturday night in connection after witnesses testified that they were involved in the robbery.

The robbery was committed at 9.20pm on Friday night when a 28-year-old restaurant employee went to a Germasoyia area to deliver a food order. On his arrival there, a teenage girl, aged between 15 and 17, said she was the one who had ordered the food. As he was standing there, a man with his face covered holding a crowbar walked behind him asking him to hand over the belt bag he was wearing containing €200. Another man also with his face covered took the food, worth €35, from the motorcycle’s food delivery box.

A third person with his face covered was also there, the man told police.

After the robbery, the four persons walked away with the money and food.

 


Staff Reporter

