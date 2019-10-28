October 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

French police arrest man over mosque shooting

By Reuters News Service00

French police said on Monday they had arrested a man suspected of firing shots at a mosque in Bayonne the south-west of France.

Two people were injured in the shooting, which happened around 1400 GMT, French radio station France Bleu said.

It added that the arrested man was in his eighties and that he was arrested close to his home. A fire arm and a gas cannister were found in his car.


