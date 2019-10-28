October 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government to compensate farmers affected by storms

By Jonathan Shkurko031
Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis

The Ministry of Agriculture Costas Kadis said on Monday the government will compensate the farmers who suffered damages to their crops due to the heavy rains that hit Cyprus on Saturday and Sunday.

“It is the government’s duty to stand by them in this difficult moment and we will do so,” Kadis said about the farmers.

He urged the farmers affected by the storm to record the losses they suffered and submit their compensation claims as soon as possible.

“We have called on farmers to submit their requests in an orderly fashion. The Ministry of Agriculture will carefully look at each and every claim in order to start compensate them as soon as possible, ideally before the end of 2019,” he said.

Kadis also said that “the compensation that farmers will receive will not reflect directly the damages their crops suffered but will be determined on the basis of legislation recently passed by the House of Representatives.

“It will be fair to everyone and no one will be left out, I guarantee that,” he concluded.


