October 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

It will take time before Gesy becomes efficient

By CM Reader's View00

These are but labour pains. When the water breaks, God help the patients! They will be drowned in percentages – can’t do this, mustn’t do that!

Next June charges will double. Too many conflicting interests. The private sector will enter the fray now that they’ve smelled the coffee. Today it is brewing. Tomorrow it will burn…

Same happened under Attlee in 1948. It took a decade to sort it out. Be patient – no pun intended.

GJA

To which GE added..

The then Health Minister Anruerin Bevan claimed “I stuffed their mouths with gold”, to get doctors on board with NHS.

Our View: HIO needs to manage more responsibly if free healthcare to remain a reality


Related posts

Clinton does Democrats no favour reviving Russia conspiracy talk

CM Guest Columnist

Europe’s ‘green deal’ requires radical change

Dr Charles Ellinas

Mass denialism in Cyprus is a way of maintaining sanity

Christos Panayiotides

There is a cure for flight-shaming

Gwynne Dyer

Our View: HIO needs to manage more responsibly if free healthcare to remain a reality

CM: Our View

Tales from the Coffeeshop: The gilded workers have taken over the asylum

Patroclos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign