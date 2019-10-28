October 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man remanded after 17 plus kilos of cannabis found in luggage

By Staff Reporter00

A 35-year-old man was remanded on Monday for eight days after more than 17 kilos of cannabis was found in his luggage at Larnaca airport.

The man arrived on Friday at the Larnaca airport from abroad. During a check, 15 nylon bags were discovered in his luggage with 17.7 kilos of cannabis in them.

He is being investigated for conspiracy to commit a felony, illegal supply, import and possession of drugs and intend to supply others.

 


Staff Reporter

