October 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man serious following road crash

By Annette Chrysostomou
Larnaca general hospital

A 33-year-old man was in serious condition in Larnaca hospital on Monday after a road crash on Sunday evening.

The man was a passenger in a car, which crashed into a parked vehicle on Markos Drakos Street at around 7.20pm.

The car then crashed into a second vehicle before coming to a halt.

The driver and two passengers were taken to hospital where one of them was admitted to the intensive care unit due to the seriousness of his condition.

A second man, 36, was discharged while a third passenger, 19, was treated for a fractured bone.


