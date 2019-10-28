October 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man struck by lightning still in critical condition

By Jonathan Shkurko0600

The 20-year-old hunter from Limassol who was hit by lightning on Sunday has been transferred to the Nicosia general hospital from Limassol due to the severity of his condition.

According to police he is still in critical condition and currently receiving treatment in the neurosurgical department.

His 61-year-old uncle, who was with him and was also slightly injured, is being treated for his burns.

The 20-year-old, along with his uncle and his 12-year-old brother had decided to go hunting but had gone only 100 metres from the uncle’s house when they decided to turn back due to the weather and it was then the lightning hit. The 12-year-old boy was uninjured and ran for help.


