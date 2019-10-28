New book puts an end to suffering in silence

This is ‘a Cypriot mental survival guide’ – but with a twist. Unlike other self-help books, it’s written by a Cypriot, in Cypriot, for Cypriots – a quick guide to surviving the mental issues that might possibly stem from a local upbringing. Entitled Πνάσε. Ούλλα Εννά Παν Καλά (which loosely translates to Chill: Everything Will Be Fine), the book is written entirely in Greek; in Kypriaka to be exact. And it is, admits the author, not a very big book: clocking in at just 42 pages of ‘self-help and self-care tips, self-improvement strategies and games’, it’s unlikely to take the place of serious therapy. But then that’s not the point, explains Artemis Evagorou…

“Chill is about breaking that self-help barrier with a little light-hearted advice,” she reveals. “There are thousands or maybe hundreds of thousands of self-help books written by psychiatrists, psychologists, and psychotherapists, so if someone feels they need serious assistance, that’s the way to go. But if you’re after a little immediate help – help that’s light-hearted and amusing, but could still be very useful – then the book suggests a few ways to deal with the more pressing of these issues.”

Issues, of course, that stem from “living in a society that’s in pain; an almost puritan society that tends to suffer in silence. Most Cypriots may not know – or even be able to admit – that they are suffering from mental issues: anxiety, emotional outbursts and the like. How do we deal with all of this within a community that tends to sweep mental health issues under the carpet?”

Given the recent prominence of a certain viral video which shows just such an ‘emotional outburst’ (you know the one; it’s shot in a Larnaca carpark) perhaps this is just the book that’s needed in a small, often restrictive society. “As we can see from recent events, there’s a silence and a shame that makes our society constantly agitated and aggravated; there’s a lot of anger bubbling below the surface. And the book talks about how to deal with all of this within the Cypriot background.

“Growing up,” she continues, “I used to think I was the only one with all these issues: the shame that I should be more grateful for having had a good childhood, and that any mental issues I had were completely of my own making. There was a real feeling of ‘shut up, be quiet, and get on with it’, and I think many Cypriots can relate to this.”

However, she notes, there has been an increasing, positive trend lately for opening up about one’s mental problems. “My background is in social anthropology and, as part of my field research, I’ve noticed that people are now beginning to admit to their problems and talk about their feelings. Over the last couple of years, it’s become much more common to hear Cypriots discuss the pills they’re taking or the depressive episodes they’ve suffered. The shame and the stigma surrounding mental health issues,” she adds, “is starting to disappear. And if each of us takes personal responsibility for our mental health, I think we can help our community, as a whole, to start to heal. You need to begin with the person you know best, yourself – then you can reach out be kind be sympathetic to others.”

Chill does just this. An “invitation to show kindness and compassion,” it’s about “building a better world brick by brick,” says Artemis. “By being more compassionate to ourselves, we start to be more compassionate to others,” says adds, admitting that humour is often the way to tackle the worst of the issues. “Humour, and taking things with a pinch of salt, is the basic ingredient for an easier life. And though there are always going to be serious people out there who are far more qualified than I to write a self-help book, the difference is that I’m in this bind too: I’m part of the Cypriot society and we’re all going through this together.

“It isn’t just me waking up and writing a bunch of funny stuff to make people laugh, though!” she smiles. “There’s years of neurological and psychological research behind this book. And, like many people out there – people who are perhaps more cynical, and balk at the romantic ideal of positive thinking, or stickers on their mirror and affirmations each morning! – I also hate the whole idea of self-help books. So this book is dedicated to those people: people who feel that life can be really harsh, but who need to accept this fact and carry on. It’s like aiming directly at the local pain centre,” she adds. “But with a good dose of humour – you can certainly make life more beautiful by lightening up a bit and not taking yourself so seriously; there’s a lot of power in perspective.”

Little exercises and colouring pages make up “what is really an activity book,” says Artemis. “It’s in black and white, and printed on paper that’s easy to draw and write on; a light-hearted, humorous self-help book that’s written by a Cypriot for Cypriots in Cypriot – the jokes and the language and the context is culturally very much of this island. It isn’t didactic, and it doesn’t tell you you’re doing everything the wrong way. It’s self-help for a very specific society, and it’s fun!”

Even the cover art reflects this diverting approach to self-help! Salt shakers and stars reference Artemis’ belief that life must be taken with a pinch of salt – but that each grain can become a star if perceived in a positive, humorous way. “Of course Chill is not meant to take the place of psychiatric help,” she reiterates. “Rather, it’s for the troubled souls of Cyprus: a book that will put you at your ease, speak to you as would a good friend, and generally cheer you up. I hope,” she concludes, “that Chill: Everything Will Be Fine will do exactly what it says on the tin: make you feel better about life.”

Chill: Everything Will Be Fine is available from all good local bookshops, and is written for those over the age of 18. For more information, visit the Facebook page ‘Πνάσε. Ούλλα εννά παν καλά’