October 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

School parades cancelled, as Cyprus braces for more storms

By Annette Chrysostomou
The education ministry on Monday cancelled all school parades across Cyprus for safety reasons, as the Met service issued yet another yellow thunderstorm warning, which will be in force from 7am until 5pm.

In a statement, the ministry said it was cancelling all school parades to mark Ochi on the advice of the Met service.

The service said Isolated heavy thunderstorms are expected, and the rate of precipitation will be between 35 and 55 millimetres per hour, while hail is also likely, the alert said.

In the morning, thunderstorms and lightning were observed in Larnaca and Famagusta districts and torrential rain fell in the Famagusta region. Due to rain in all districts, visibility on the motorways is limited.

Water also accumulated on the old Larnaca to Dekelia road.

Police warned that driving is dangerous due to the weather conditions and urged drivers to avoid travelling by car whenever possible.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 26C inland and near the coast and 15C in the mountains.

At night they will likely drop to 13C to 15C in most areas and 7C around Troodos.

On Tuesday, more rain and thunderstorms are expected at noon and in the early afternoon, mainly in the mountains, inland and in the south east.

Temperatures are gradually going to rise by Wednesday and will remain at the same levels on Thursday.

 


