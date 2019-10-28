October 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Stabbing at Nicosia bus station in broad daylight (Updated)

The stabbing occurred at Solomou bus station in Nicosia

Two men were arrested on Monday morning after allegedly stabbing another man at the Nicosia bus terminal following a scuffle.

The man is in hospital. His condition is not considered to be serious, police said.

The incident occurred at around 11.30am at the Solomou square bus station when the two suspects, who wanted to catch an intercity bus to Limassol, reacted when the driver told them he would not depart until 1pm.

Witnesses told the Cyprus Mail that one of the two men pushed the bus driver causing him to fall. The driver’s son, who happened to be there, rushed to help his father and shoved the man who had attacked his father. The man then pulled a knife and stabbed the driver’s son at the side of his stomach, according to witnesses.

The suspect tried to run away but was caught by the police who also arrested the man who was with him.

A bus company employee told the Cyprus Mail that such an incident was bound to happen as they have been facing many problems, especially in the evenings with gangs that harass women at the bus terminal and steal.

He said police are usually absent.

 

 


