October 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

The Legends of Tango in Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou031

Directly from Argentina, Mariela Maldonaldo and Pablo Sosa’s Tango Legends is heading to Cyprus for the first time this November, with performances that combines the best moments of tango history to date.

Tango, born in the working-class heart of Buenos Aires, conquered the world with its sensuality, beauty and soul-stirring body language. It has transcended cultural boundaries to become a worldwide phenomenon.

Globally-renowned Argentinean choreographers and dancers will present an exciting journey with passion and sensuality, sharing with the audience the charm of Buenos Aires and the magic of music and dance, recalling that tango continues to be a vibrant way of expression and substantial part of Argentina’s heritage and identity.

On November 5 at Rialto and November 6 at Strovolos Municipal Theatre, each dance piece Mariela and Pablo will present has incredible passion and explosive sensuality accompanied by magical music, impressive costumes and great elegance in movements.

Choreographers and dancers Mariela and Pablo have been honoured many times for their work and contribution to Argentinean culture.

“The razor-sharp couple Pablo Sosa and Mariela Maldonado manage to make movements fluid and dazzling,” commented the Sunday Herald Sun.

Along with Mariela, Pablo and the six dancers will be the Trio Tango Legends, creating the music for the performances. Under Manuel Momo’s musical direction, Cristian Asato will play the piano and Lucia Cohan the violin. Both performances are scheduled to start at 8.30pm and will last for about 80 minutes.

 

Tango Legends

