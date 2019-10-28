October 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

The three guarantors failed miserably in their duties

By CM Reader's View00

This is a great survey which shows that the Turkish Cypriots share the same sentiment held by the vast majority of the Greek Cypriots.

The new generation no longer trusts foreign powers or their outdated guarantees. They know all too well that they have only their self-interests at heart and not the welfare of the people of Cyprus.

I agree that there has to be a way to offer security to both communities during the transition period following any solution. But it cannot come from the guarantor powers.

The three guarantors already had the job to secure the sovereignty, security, and independence of the ROC and they all failed. And they failed miserably. And because of their failure the Cypriot people have suffered enormous pain and billions of euros in economic damages. How can the Cypriot people trust any of them again when they’ve already failed once?

Security must therefore come from another independent source.

I would hope the EU would be able to create a security mechanism that could mediate any disputes and alleviate the security concerns of both communities during any transition period. Without the need for other foreign powers, soldiers, or interference.

All Turkish Cypriots are in essence EU Citizens, like all Greek Cypriots, and they should have all the basic human rights and freedoms that come with that. And those rights and freedoms should be protected and safeguarded within a federated European state.

The track record of the EU project has already shown that they are quite capable of mediating, negotiating, and unifying 27 sovereign democratic member states. Together they were able to create a peaceful and prosperous continent for the benefit of all EU citizens for more than 75 years now.

YP

Survey shows some Turkish Cypriot flexibility over guarantees


