October 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two arrested for suspect weapons and items

By Staff Reporter014

Police on Sunday arrested two people in Paphos on suspicion of illegal possession of goods and weapons.

Officers stopped a car with two persons, 37 and 29, for a check around 8.30pm in the Peyia area.

Police found two knives, 25 notes in foreign currencies, earrings, a box with six tobacco packets of 50grammes each, a watch and €410 in cash in the vehicle.

After investigating the house of the 29-year-old man, police found more foreign currency, building tools, a mobile phone, a TV, a number of keys and some jewellery for which the suspect could not provide sufficient information as to their origin.

The two persons are being held into custody while officers continue the investigations.

 

 

 

 


Staff Reporter

