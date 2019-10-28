October 28, 2019

UK PM Johnson accepts EU’s Brexit delay – letter

By Reuters News Service

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday confirmed to the European Union his formal acceptance of a Brexit delay but asked the bloc to make clear that there could be no further extension to the divorce beyond January 31.

“I have no discretion under the UK’s European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 2) Act 2019, which was imposed on this government against its will, to do anything other than confirm the UK’s formal agreement to this extension,” Johnson said in a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk.

“This unwanted prolongation of the UK’s membership of the EU is damaging to our democracy,” Johnson said, adding that he was urging EU member states to make clear there could be no further extension after January 31.


