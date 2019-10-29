A tribute to Carmen McRae

Five well-known musicians of the Cypriot jazz scene present a concert dedicated to American jazz singer Carmen Mercedes McRae on Sunday. McRae developed a style of her own, influenced by Billie Holiday and bebop nuances and she was seven times nominated for the Grammy Award Recognitions, Best Vocal Jazz Performance, between 1971-1990.
Kyriaki Steliou (voice), Loukas Loukas (piano), Marios Papares (tenor sax), Nicolas Tryphonos (double bass) and Marios Spyrou (drums) invite Paphos audiences to a tribute to her unique style of lyrics and ‘flirting with rhythm, behind the beat phrasing’.
Steliou, a performer, an educator and pedagogue, is completing her master’s degree in music at Nicosia University and her thesis is focused on the interpretations and detailed analysis of McRae’s singing style. She’s an active member of the Cyprus scene, both in performance and teaching, a freelancer that loves a challenge, education, poetry, philosophy.
Saxophonist Papares began his musical journey at the age of 28, busking around Europe, Australia and India. In 2010 he graduated from the European University Cyprus with a bachelor’s degree in Music, major in Jazz Performance. Since then he has worked as a professional musician with numerous appearances around the island.
The drummer of the ensemble is perhaps a name music enthusiasts have heard of before as Spyrou has played extensively with the top Cypriot jazz musicians. Similarly, pianist Louka began studying jazz piano with the Cypriot jazz pianist Marios Toumbas after having studied classical piano since the age of 8.
On the double bass for this performance is Nicholas Tryphonos whose studies have taken him around Europe. He studied Jazz Electric Bass Guitar in the Philippos Nakas Conservatory in Athens while in 2003 he returned to Cyprus briefly and took lessons on Jazz Double Bass under the guidance of Irinaeus Koulouras. In 2004 he was admitted to the Amsterdam Conservatory in Jazz Performance Double bass and in 2007 he transferred his studies to the Utrecht School of Arts, under the guidance of Henry Emmery.
Tribute to Carmen McRae
