October 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Health

Around 130 meds still out of stock in private pharmacies

By Annette Chrysostomou08

There are 130 pharmaceutical products which are still out of stock in private pharmacies, but just five of them are unique and not interchangeable, the health insurance organisation said on Tuesday.

“Regarding these five medicines which are unique we supply them from pharmaceutical warehouses to the private pharmacies,” the head of the Health Insurance Organisation’s (HIO) drugs team Gnosia Achnioti said.

“We also tell doctors to inform their patients to get them from the hospital pharmacies.”

According to the HIO, the decision to replace the out-of-stock drugs with other products, regardless of the cost, has mitigated the situation.

With regard to the supply of another 250 medicines from government warehouses, it is estimated that their supply to private pharmacies will begin within a week and will cover much of the existing needs, Achnioti said.

This is expected to eliminate the risk that the drugs expire before they can be used.

Drugs were left in state pharmacies which stopped operating at the end of August because initially there was no procedure in place which determined how the medicines were going to be distributed to the private market.

Deficiencies persisted because drug importers were not aware of market needs.

In the beginning of October Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that since some drugs were available on a large scale for the first time importers came across difficulties in calculating the necessary quantities. But having gathered data over the last four months, he said, the assessments of stakeholders could be more precise, reducing shortages to the minimum.

As well, over-prescriptions especially in the first weeks of the operation of Gesy led to shortages.

It is expected that the rest of the missing drugs will soon be covered by imports from abroad and the market will stabilise.


