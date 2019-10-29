October 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Both Turkey and Cyprus issue Navtex warning for exercises in EEZ

By Staff Reporter046
FILE PHOTO: Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz

Both Turkey and Cyprus have issued Navtex notices for exercises in the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) this week, Phileleftheros reported without official confirmation.

According to the report, Ankara issued two notices for exercises near it’s Yavuz drillship, which is stationed in block 7 where French company Total and Italian firm Eni have drilling concessions. Its second Navtex ‘reserved’ areas within blocks 1,2,6 and 7.

Then Cyprus issued two notices for multinational exercises west and south-east of the island. The first will take place on November 6,11,13,14 and 16.

The second Navtex concerns a large marine area including blocks ​​2,3 and 13.


