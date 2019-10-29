October 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Brexit

British PM Johnson win’s preliminary approval for December election

By Reuters News Service00

By Guy Faulconbridge, Elizabeth Piper and William James

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won parliament’s preliminary approval on Tuesday to hold Britain’s first December election in almost a century in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock.

As the European Union granted a third delay to the divorce that was originally supposed to take place on March 29, the United Kingdom, its parliament and its electorate remain divided on how or indeed whether to go ahead with Brexit.

Johnson, who had promised to deliver Brexit on Oct. 31 “do or die”, has repeatedly demanded an election to end what he casts as a nightmare paralysis that is sapping public trust in politicians by frustrating any Brexit outcome at all.

His bill calling for a Dec. 12 election was approved without a vote in its second reading on Tuesday, suggesting it has overwhelming support as it heads to its final stage in parliament.

There will be a so-called third reading vote later on Tuesday before the bill goes to the House of Lords.

The first Christmas election in Britain since 1923 would be highly unpredictable: Brexit has variously fatigued and enraged swathes of voters while eroding traditional loyalties to the two major parties, Conservative and Labour.

Some politicians feel an election so close to Christmas could irritate voters, while campaigning and getting the vote out could be hampered by cold winter weather and darkness setting in by mid-afternoon.

 

Related posts

Far more people at risk of rising seas than feared -climate study

Reuters News Service

Labour backs early election in bid to break Brexit logjam

Reuters News Service

Turkey detains 43 suspected Islamic State members, foils plot

Reuters News Service

After Boeing crashes, jet design rules to get tougher for all

Reuters News Service

Greece’s draft law on asylum threatens migrants’ rights – Human Rights Watch

Reuters News Service

Humankind’s ancestral ‘homeland’ pinpointed in Botswana

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign