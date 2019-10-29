Customs to auction seized sugar and sesame seeds

[the_ad id="268127"]

Customs said on Tuesday they would be holding an auction of confiscated goods at their Limassol warehouse on November 7 at 9am.

Items to be auctioned include sacks of sugar and Indian hulled sesame seeds, the department said.

Details are published in the Official Gazette on October 25, Part B, Item 6208.

Inspection of the goods to be sold may take place three days before the auction between 9am and 1pm, customs said.

For further information interested parties can contact the competent Limassol Customs Branch (tel. 25802526, 25802522 and 25802415)