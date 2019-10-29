October 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Customs to auction seized sugar and sesame seeds

By Staff Reporter045
[the_ad id="268127"]

Customs said on Tuesday they would be holding an auction of confiscated goods at their Limassol warehouse on November 7 at 9am.

Items to be auctioned include sacks of sugar and Indian hulled sesame seeds, the department said.

Details are published in the Official Gazette on October 25, Part B, Item 6208.

Inspection of the goods to be sold may take place three days before the auction between 9am and 1pm, customs said.

For further information interested parties can contact the competent Limassol Customs Branch (tel. 25802526, 25802522 and 25802415)

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Cyprus determined to move ahead with energy plans, president says

Jean Christou

Around 130 meds still out of stock in private pharmacies

Annette Chrysostomou

Hope for Children concerned that minors allowed to see ‘inappropriate movie’

Jean Christou

Council of Europe expects Nicosia Convention to gain momentum

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Both Turkey and Cyprus issue Navtex warning for exercises in EEZ

Staff Reporter

Two teens arrested on suspicions of theft

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign