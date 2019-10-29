Cyprus determined to move ahead with energy plans, president says

[the_ad id="268127"]

Cyprus is determined to move ahead with its energy plans and exploit its natural resources, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday during a speech at the 4th Euro-Arab summit in Athens.

The comment came as Turkey announced two Navtex notifications for exercises in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

He said Cyprus’ gas resources would be a source of regional cooperation, growth and prosperity.

The Cyprus government has never, he said, disregarded or denied the interest of Turkish Cypriots in this respect and the issue has been already tabled pending the resolution of the Cyprus problem.

“We do not need guarantors and guardians. We can live peacefully among ourselves and co-create for the common good,”

It was the position of Cyprus and Greece that only through collective action could peace, stability and economic development be promoted, he said, referring to the trilateral partnerships Cyprus and Greece had created with neighbouring countries in the region.

“These trilateral mechanisms are a tangible example of the benefit from a wider regional dialogue including the close coordination of actions in international fora,” he said. “The partnerships we have developed do not go against any third country. On the contrary, the participation of any third country is welcomed, provided, of course, that it adopts the basic principles of international law and good neighbourly relations,” he added, referring to Turkey.

