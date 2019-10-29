Cyprus Muay Thai delegation heads to European Championships

[the_ad id="268127"]

The Cyprus Traditional Sports Muay Thai Federation (CYTMF) will participate in the upcoming European Championships to be held in Marina Di Carrara for Muay Thai and in Frosinone in Italy for Traditional Muay Thai, from October 30 to November 4.

The whole event is under the auspices of the World and European Muay Thai Federations WMF/WMBF and EMC.

The Cyprus national team will depart on Wednesday with the aim of winning medals with a delegation of 10 athletes, two coaches and VIP representatives.

The delegation in Marina Di Carrara under the auspices of WMF and EMC is:

Andreas Marcou, 12-years-old fighting in the category of Cadet 60kg.

Petros Theodorou, 13, fighting in the category of Cadet 57kg.

Panagiotis Papastylianou, 15, fighting in the Youth category 63.5kg.

Panagiotis Stavrou, 17, fighting in the Youth category 57kg

Andronikos Evripidou, 29, fighting in the category of Senior Pro Am 75kg.

Kyriacos Christofi is the head coach of EMC European Championsip in Marina Di Carrara and he is also the president of the Cyprus Federation. Along with the General Secretary Myria Sialla, they will represent the federation as VIPs.

The Cyprus delegation in Frosinone under the auspices of WMBF is:

Andreas Ioannou, 13, fighting in the category Cadet 42kg.

Myria Matheou, 14, fighting in the category of Cadet 51kg.

Anna Savva, 16, fighting in the Youth category 60kg.

Kyriacos Demetriou, 21, fighting in the category of Senior Amateur 71kg.

Sotiris Christodoulou, 23, fighting in the category of Senior Pro Am 71kg.

The president of the Cyprus federation, Kyriakos Christofi said that the island has previously enjoyed many medals participating in European and World Championships, and the aim is to to bring as many medals back home.