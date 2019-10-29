October 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
School news

Environment management lecture at OUC

By Press Release01
OUC chemical engineer and tutor Marinos Stylianou

 

The third cycle of lecture series organised by the Open University of Cyprus in the fields of environmental management and chemical engineering begins on October 31 with a lecture on ‘The use of biochar in environmental applications’ by Marinos Stylianou, OUC chemical engineer and tutor.

His lecture will start at 4.15pm and will be held at the main OUC premises in Latsia.

The specialised lecture series for the period October 2019 – May 2020 is under the auspices of the postgraduate programme in ‘Environmental conservation and management’ and is organised by the laboratory of chemical engineering and engineering sustainability led by assistant professor Antonis Zorpas and the Terrestrial Ecosystems Management Lab led by professor Ioannis Vogiatzakis.

All lectures are open to the public and will be of special interest to academics, researchers and students from the fields of environmental studies, chemical engineering, pure and applieds sciences, as well as consultants and/or business executives in the respective fields.


Related posts

‘Aware’ NGO educating students on the plight of refugees

Press Release

Open University participates in important Med climate conference

Press Release

ISOP student a top debater at Cambridge university event

Press Release

UNic scoring high in university rankings

Press Release

Accept slams Poed chief for homophobic views

George Psyllides

Forum looks at education for young migrants

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign