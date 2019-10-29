October 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Former Anorthosis official guilty in Uzoho case

By Peter Michael041
Nigerian national Francis Uzoho

Former Anorthosis deputy chairman Kyriacos Yiangou was sentenced to four months in jail on Tuesday after the court found him guilty of supplying goalkeeper Francis Uzoho with a health card prematurely.

Yiangou, a doctor, was sentenced to four months in jail and was suspended from football for three years.

Uzoho, a goalkeeper, was acquired by Anorthosis on the last day of the January transfer period 2019 and rival club Apollonas said he had only arrived in Cyprus the day prior to their match. The Limassol-based club questioned how Uzoho could have had his health card issued as he had arrived on the island about an hour after the Cyprus Sports Association’s (KOA) offices closed.

Following the appeal, Apollonas also reported to police that the medical card used was probably forged.

 

Related posts

Moving of livestock farms put on hold after protest

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus could have 100,000 asylum seekers in just five years says minister

Jean Christou

Solidarity’s Papadopoulos sworn in after getting House seat back

Evie Andreou

Education ministry defends parade cancellations due to bad weather

Gina Agapiou

Civil defence launching nationwide campaign on flood-risk management

Annette Chrysostomou

Two die in air training accident in the north (updated)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign