October 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man and teen girl in serious condition after Paphos crash

By Annette Chrysostomou0422
Nicosia hopsital

A 36-year-old man and a 13-year-old girl are in serious condition in Nicosia hospital following a car crash which happened on Monday evening in Paphos.

At around 7pm, a car driven by the 36-year-old man collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction on Grivas Dighenis Street in Paphos. The driver of the second vehicle was a man, 43, who had three passengers, a 39-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.

All five were injured and taken to Paphos hospital but the 36-year-old and the teenage girl were transferred to Nicosia hospital where they are being treated for head injuries.

The other three people who are still in Paphos hospital are not seriously injured.


