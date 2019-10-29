October 29, 2019

Total deposits and loans increase in September

Total deposits and total loans recorded a net increase of €304 million and €20 million respectively in September 2019, according to the Central Bank of Cyprus.

The Central Bank said on Tuesday that total deposits in September 2019 recorded a net increase of €304.1 million, compared with a net decrease of €61.4 million in August 2019.

The annual growth rate reached 2.7 per cent, compared with 1.6 per cent in August 2019.

The outstanding amount of deposits reached €48.9 billion in September 2019.

Total loans in September 2019 exhibited a net increase of €20.1 million, compared with a net increase of €177.6 million in August 2019.

The annual growth rate stood at -1.2 per cent, compared with -1.3 per cent in August 2019.

The outstanding amount of total loans reached €34.3 billion in September 2019.

