October 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two teens arrested on suspicions of theft

By Annette Chrysostomou062

Police arrested two teenagers in Limassol on Monday evening in connection with the theft of items worth €1,500.

On October 27, thieves stole computers and other valuables from a car parked outside a Germasoyia department store.

A day later the owner of the car saw two youngsters in the parking, one of whom held a bag he identified as one of the items stolen from his car.

He immediately informed the police who arrested the two minors, both aged 17.

Some of the stolen property was found in their possession as well as a small amount of cannabis, police said


Related posts

Council of Europe expects Nicosia Convention to gain momentum

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Both Turkey and Cyprus issue Navtex warning for exercises in EEZ

Staff Reporter

Man and teen girl in serious condition after Paphos crash

Annette Chrysostomou

November pays tribute to German films

Eleni Philippou

Ayia Napa and Paralimni residents protest against illegal rubbish site

Evie Andreou

Four arrests for robbing delivery man

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign