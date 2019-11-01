November 1, 2019

Call by union to probe verbal abuse of Greek doctors at Paphos A&E

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Public  servants union Pasydy on Friday called on the health service organisation Okypy to investigate what they called a case of serious racism after a Greek doctor reported being bullied at her workplace, the A&E department of Paphos general hospital, which forced her to resign from her job.

In her resignation letter to the health minister, she said: “It is impermissible, as a person and as a doctor to be treated in this way by colleagues.” She said she had been shouted in front of patients and others and had also been accused of being illegally employed.

The woman is one of two Greek doctors who left their job after citing inappropriate behaviour by their colleagues.

Head of the doctors’ branch of Pasydy union Agathoclis Christofides said: “These are serious allegations” and spoke of racism against colleagues from Greece, while calling on the health service organisation to investigate the incident.

Health minister Constantinos Ioannou also commented, saying “we can’t find doctors and they leave for these reasons?”

On Thursday, he said the bullying allegations were already being investigated by the competent authority, Okypy.

While Pasydy concentrated on the possibility of racism, the state doctors union criticised Ioannou for targeting doctors at the Paphos A&E department “without evidence”.

 

