Knitwear now: 4 trends to shake up autumn

Monsoon Mali Knitted Jumper Coord, £49; Mali Knitted Pencil Skirt Coord, £49; Bia Block Star Knitted Dress, £65, available from Monsoon. PA Photo/Handout.

By Katie Wright

Are you rejoicing because knitwear season is finally here? Us too.

After that annoying in-between period now we can embrace winter fashion in all its glory.

But that doesn’t just mean throwing on the same boring old jumpers. This season, take your knitwear up a notch with stylish silhouettes and catwalk-inspired prints.

Here are four new trends to try now…

 

Coordinate your look

Winter’s answer to double denim, woolly co-ords are a genius idea, because they’re as comfy as loungewear but still look classy.

For a chic workwear look, team a jumper and skirt set with brown leather boots and accessories, or keep it casual with slouchy trousers and trainers.

 

Dress it up

Loose, Eighties-style jumper dresses take a back seat for autumn as form-fitting knits take centre stage.

In ribbed fabrics and dark hues, these clingy frocks are a far cry from frumpy jumpers. Add knee high boots to really amp up the sex appeal.

 

Play with proportions

Another way to make a snuggly jumper feel modern is by opting for an on-trend silhouette and this season that means balloon sleeves.

A chunky jumper with puffy sleeves is ideal for teaming with an A-line mini or a floaty maxi dress and a pair of ankle boots.

 

Embrace your animal side

Leopard print may have dominated all summer, but now zebra stripes are ruling the fashion kingdom.

And not just black and white, either. Autumnal hues and khaki variations fit with this season’s Seventies vibes, while a dash of sporty stripes breaks up a monochrome base.

 

