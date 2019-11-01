November 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police launch night operation in Nicosia

By Staff Reporter00

Police on Friday night launched a large-scale operation in the old town of Nicosia aimed at stamping out unlawful activities.

Dozens of officers from various branches were taking part in the operation, which was expected to extend into the morning hours.

Reports said the operation will later expand into other parts of the capital. There were no immediate reports of arrests.

Staff Reporter

