November 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Second batch of flu vaccines received by health ministry

By Gina Agapiou00

The health ministry received the second batch of 15,000 flu vaccines on Friday and more are expected be delivered by November 15 according to Elisavet Costantinidou head of the state hospitals.

The first phase of the vaccinations started on October 18, while more than 40,000 flu shots are still pending.

The shots will be administrated starting November 5, and the public is called to book an appointment from November 4.

People should bring with them their ID while those belonging to a high-risk group should carry a relevant document from their personal doctor.

Vaccination is recommended for adults above 65 years old, infants above six months old and people with chronic diseases.

 

