November 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Shakira in concert 

By Eleni Philippou00

No, the Colombian megastar won’t be following in the footsteps of Celine Dion and will not be performing in Cyprus but her world tour will reach the island, if only through the big screen.

Following the hugely successful release of Shakira’s album El Dorado – which eventually earned her a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Vocal Album and a Latin Grammy for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album – she returned to the world stage with her most celebrated show yet, performing recent smashes such as Chantaje and La Bicicleta as well as hits from her 20+ year repertoire including Hips Don’t Lie, Waka Waka and Estoy Aqui, to sold-out stadiums and arenas across the planet.

Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour relives the larger-than-life show on the big screen and, through documentary footage and Shakira’s own words, highlights what it took to bring the career-highlight show to 22 countries and nearly a million fans, following the drama of having to postpone the entire tour due to a vocal cord injury.

This insight into Shakira’s world and live performances will arrive at K Cineplex cinemas nationwide on November 13. It will be screened at 7.45pm and runs for just over two hours. There’s a special price of 10 euros for the film/documentary and if you’re excited not to miss it, you can purchase your tickets online at www.kcineplex.com/BookTicket.aspx

 

Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour 

Screening of Shakira’s film/documentary of her live shows and backstage footage. November 13. K-Cineplex, Cyprus. 7.45pm. €10

