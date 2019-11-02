Apoel face AEK in big match of the weekend in Cyprus

Second-placed Apoel take on AEK in fourth in the biggest game of round 8 of the Cyprus football championship this weekend, while leaders Anorthosis are at home to Olympiakos.

The pleasant surprise of the season so far Ethnikos Achnas, face Omonia with last but one Enosis Neon Paralimni taking on erratic Apollon.

Apoel’s perfect record so far this season faces its biggest test on Saturday against AEK at the GSP stadium.

Despite a maximum 12 points from four games, Apoel’s German coach Thomas Doll has come under a lot of criticism for the way his team is performing, especially in the domestic league.

Even after their latest 3-0 away win against Nea Salamina the daggers were out for him. Doll is not afraid to experiment and has chopped and changed his side in search of the right blend.

Against Nea Salamina he introduced Portuguese striker Vidigal as a wing back for the first time and the young striker was continuously exposed.

However, Doll was vindicated to a large extent as Vidigal found the net with a thunderbolt from well outside the area.

AEK have an excellent record against Apoel in Nicosia, having won three times, one more than their opponent, in their last 13 meetings and will fancy their chances of leaving Nicosia with at least a point.

However AEK coach Imanol Idiakez described Apoel as the most difficult opponent to play against in the league.

“There is no tougher opponent to play against than Apoel. The last couple of results were not good for us, we have to look at our mistakes and not repeat them if we are to get anything out of this game” he said.

Idiakez will be glad to see Hevel, Mojsov and Acoran back from injury while Ivan Fiolic’s inclusion in the squad will be decided at the very last minute.

Leaders Anorthosis take on Olympiakos who, despite their lowly position in the league, have proven in recent games that they are a tough side to beat. Proof of this was their well-deserved away draw to Omonia last week.

In the final two weekend games the impressive Ethnikos Achnas can move into third place if they defeat Omonia while Enosis can overtake and plunge Apollon into the relegation zone if they take the three points in Paralimni.

Friday: Doxa Katokopias 0 Nea Salamina 0

Saturday: Apoel v AEK (6pm), Ethnikos v Omonia (7pm)

Sunday: Enosis v Apollon (5pm), Anorthosis v Olympiakos (6pm)

Monday: AEL v Pafos FC (7pm)