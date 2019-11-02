November 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Baby girl hospitalised with skull fracture, police investigating

By Peter Michael00

A 13-day old baby girl was hospitalised on Saturday with a skull fracture at the Makarios Hospital in Nicosia, police said.

According to Limassol police, the infant was rushed to the Limassol general hospital by her parents on Saturday afternoon with severe swelling.

After examining the child, doctors determined the baby had a skull fracture and she should be transferred to Makarios Children’s Hospital in Nicosia for specialised care.

Police are investigating the cause of the infant’s injury, and the parents are expected to give authorities a statement.

Related posts

Paphos municipality database to undergo overhaul

Bejay Browne

Over 100 traffic cameras on the way, police chief says

Peter Michael

Kouklia wants control over Aphrodite’s Rock and surrounding areas

Bejay Browne

Islandwide search for a young theatre star for ‘High School Musical’

Bejay Browne

Cannabis suspect arrested in Polis

Staff Reporter

Security Council briefing on Cyprus on the same day as Berlin tripartite

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign