November 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Cannabis suspect arrested in Polis

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Polis Chrysochou just after midnight on Saturday, after police found him in possession of 2.5 g of cannabis, according to authorities.

The man was stopped while walking after police received a tip-off that he was in possession of drugs.  He was given a pat down, and police discovered the cannabis in a plastic bag on him.

He was taken to Paphos police station just after 2:30am, where he was questioned, charged in writing and released.

 

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Security Council briefing on Cyprus on the same day as Berlin tripartite

Source: Cyprus News Agency

House President Syllouris and delegation to visit China

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Defence ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt to hold trilateral in Athens

Source: Cyprus News Agency

‘Enough of the mockery’, rural community leaders furious over road delay

Evie Andreou

Police launch night operation in Nicosia

Staff Reporter

Call by union to probe verbal abuse of Greek doctors at Paphos A&E

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign