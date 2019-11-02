House President Syllouris and delegation to visit China

HOUSE President Demetris Syllouris leaves for China on November 3, heading a delegation, that will visit the country at the invitation of the Chinese National People’s Congress.
According to an announcement, the delegation will hold meetings in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou. The delegation comprises MPs Nicos Tornaritis, Yiorgos T. Georgiou, Christakis Tziovanis, Yiorgos Prokopiou, Elias Myritanthous and Michalis Giorgallas.
Member of the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency Board of Directoρs Nicolas Theocharides will also participate in the delegation. A group of Cypriot entrepreneurs will accompany the House President and the delegation in Shenzhen and Guangzhou.
The programme of the visit begins on November 4 with the participation of the House President in an official banquet hosted by the President of China, Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the opening of the 2nd China International Import Expo in Shanghai.
The House President and members of the delegation will attend the opening of the expo and will visit the Cypriot pavilion, while Syllouris will speak during an event on “Artificial Intelligence and Innovation-Ideas, Technology-Markets”.
The House President and delegation will also have a meeting with the leadership of Shanghai`s local People`s Congress.
During their stay in Beijing, Syllouris and the delegation will hold separate meetings with the Chairman of the National People`s Congress Li Zhanshu and the China-Cyprus Friendship Group, the Chairman of the Chinese People`s Political Consultative Conference, Wang Yang and the Chairman of the Chinese People`s Institute of Foreign Affairs Wang Chao.
During its visit to Shenzhen and Guangzhou the delegation will hold meetings with the President of each city`s People`s Congress.
The delegation will attend a business forum organised by CIPA and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade in Guangzhou, which Syllouris will address.
The delegation will finally visit businesses and technological innovation establishments in Shanghai and Guangzhou as well as sites of historic, cultural and educational interest in all the cities they will be visiting.
The delegation returns to Cyprus on November 13.