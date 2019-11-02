Islandwide search for a young theatre star for ‘High School Musical’

The search is on for a young male performer to star in an upcoming large-scale theatre production that will open at the Markedeio theatre in Paphos in February next year.

The production, ‘High School Musical,’ by Disney, which is already rehearsing, is the first collaboration between a grassroots initiative based in Paphos,‘Cyprus Change’ that aims to bring life and culture to Paphos, the Paphos Youth Theatre, the Thompson School of Dance and vocal coach and singer, Melanie Ballard.

The musical production, which consists of a cast of 12 to 18 years, will also tour the cities of Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca, according to the director, Michelle Nonyelu.

Auditions were recently held in Paphos for talented youngsters wanting to perform in the musical and a cast of thirty has been chosen. However, an islandwide search is now on for one of the lead roles of ‘Troy’, two boys will be playing this role.

“We are looking for a ‘second Troy’. He is one of the lead roles and we need a young male to play the part of ‘flashback Troy.’ We found our first Troy at the initial auditions and he is 16 years old,” Nonyelu told the Cyprus Mail newspaper.

No previous performance experience is necessary, as long as young hopefuls are confident, able to sing and have basic dance skills.

“He needs to feel confident when he’s on stage and in front of a crowd of people. We can work on everything else,” she said.

High School Musical is a hugely successful 2006 American musical television film which is a modern adaptation of Romeo and Juliet.The musical centres on a story about two high school juniors from rival ’cliques’. Troy Bolton, a basketball team captain, and Gabriella Montez , a shy transfer student that excels in maths and science.

They try out for the lead parts in their high school musical, and this causes division among the school’s students. The pair aim to resist peer pressure and rivalry and wish to inspire others.

“The kids can really relate to this story and they love it, the themes are so important; not fitting into a clique and trying other things,” Nonyelu said.

Nonyelu is an experienced and professional director, actress, drama teacher and drama therapist and opened the Paphos youth theatre in 2006.

Natalie Thompson is the principal of her dance school and has appeared in numerous professional productions in the UK and around the world, and Melanie Ballard is an experienced singer, performer, musician and vocal coach and will be whipping the young voices into shape for the performances, said Nonyelu.

The idea of ‘Cyprus Change’, a non- profit organisation, grew out of discussions with a group of young entrepreneurs and business people that met regularly and discussed things they both love and would change about Paphos. It has gained momentum and has grown to incorporate all ages and nationalities that live in Paphos and want to be part of a positive change.