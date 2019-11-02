November 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Premier League

King ends Man Utd revival with Bournemouth winner

By Reuters News Service00
Bournemouth's Joshua King scores the winning goal against Man Utd.

Manchester United‘s revival came to a disappointing end as Bournemouth forward Joshua King’s goal on the stroke of halftime earned a 1-0 victory on a blustery south coast on Saturday.

King volleyed in from close range as Bournemouth scored their first Premier League goal for more than a month.

United had won three successive away games in all competitions but despite starting strongly against Bournemouth they offered little attacking threat in a scrappy game.

They did raise the tempo in the closing stages with Mason Greenwood hitting the post with a volley immediately after coming on as a substitute.

Victory lifted Bournemouth above United into sixth place with 16 points from 11 games ahead of Saturday’s later kickoffs, while United remain on 13 points.

Related posts

Mapimpi, Kolbe and Pollard win World Cup for South Africa

Reuters News Service

Tuchel bemoans PSG’s lack of rhythm in defeat at Dijon

Press Association

Apoel face AEK in big match of the weekend in Cyprus

Iacovos Constantinou

Leicester host Palace with top-four ambitions soaring

Reuters News Service

England and South Africa ready for World Cup final

Reuters News Service

Sprinboks captain in remarkable rags to riches rise

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign