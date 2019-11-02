Kouklia wants control over Aphrodite’s Rock and surrounding areas

Kouklia community board has requested that the village be responsible for a swathe of the coastline and surrounding area that will include the EU-protected Petra tou Romiou and its beach, and they want a lifeguard put in place.

“We would like to handle this area ourselves, there is no lifeguard there and there must be. We want to take care of it and make access easier to the beach for pedestrians and ensure there is first aid available there,” Kouklia community leader, Michalis Nicolaou, told the Cyprus Mail.

The matter was discussed at a meeting with the ministry of tourism in Nicosia in September, he added, noting that the suggestions were well received. The plans are sensitive to the uniqueness of the area and will create nature paths and a bus stop which is much needed, he said. Aphrodite’s rock is part of the EU’s Natura2000 network

“Following a report, they will give us the go-ahead I believe.” Leaving the popular beach, which sees thousands of visitors flock to it a year, without a lifeguard is irresponsible, he said.

The plan sees the community board take control of an area of around 7, 000m2, which includes not only the historic rock and beach but also an existing kiosk and nearby restaurant.

“There wouldn’t be any beach beds here as it is a protected area,” he said.

In 2017, Nicolaou was forced to deny claims that the community board wanted the area to become an officially recognised and organised public beach, but he did note that they did need such a beach in the area.

And it seems as if those demands have been met, as an organised beach is due to be created a little further up the coastline at Ha Potami. The government has already issued a tender process for the project and is currently evaluating the offers now, he said.

“It will be a properly organised beach with a lifeguard, sunbeds and umbrellas, a parking area, disabled access, kiosks, trees planted that are right for the area and only low, suitable buildings. It will be respectful of the environment.”

Work is expected to get underway in the coming months and will create the first organised beach for the area. Residents currently have to use beaches of neighbouring communities which can provide services, he said.

The centre of Kouklia village will also be revamped using €2 million in EU funds, according to Nicolaou.

“The centre will be paved and electricity cables placed underground. I am also promoting all the positive changes to previous residents that have moved to other areas, in the hope that they will come back.”

Kouklia was also recently in the news following a spat that saw a wedding photographer fined €1,000 after flattening an area close to Aphrodite’s rock in September, allegedly to create a better backdrop for his photographs.

The forestry department started to ‘restore’ the area on Thursday Nicolaou confirmed, although it has yet to inspect it.

However, he did say that the culprit did not move any earth and merely moved about 5cm off the top of the area which was covered by weeds.

“On the adjacent land, you can see the weeds are still there. Some people wanted to make a big problem with this, but he only cleaned the surface.”

However, a spokesman for the Paphos Greens said: “This is a very strictly protected area and for good reason. You are not permitted to move even one stone here.”