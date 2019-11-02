Our View: Abuse of Greek doctors by Cypriot colleagues shames the country

TWO DOCTORS from Greece that were working in the Paphos hospital’s A&E department tendered their resignations because of alleged bullying. Whether it was bullying or abusive behaviour by their Cypriot colleagues is irrelevant, but one thing was clear: they felt their colleagues’ behaviour towards them was so bad, they would rather quit a well-paid job than stay and put up with it.
In the letter sent by one of the doctors to the health ministry, she said, “it is impermissible, as a person and as a doctor to be treated in this way by colleagues.” She had been shouted at by a colleague in front of patients and others and accused of being illegally employed. Some press reports speculated that there was resentment among existing doctors in the hospital over the better pay given to newly-hired doctors, even though this was no excuse for the abusive behaviour.
For months now the doctors’ union Pasyki has been protesting because of shortages in the A&E departments of the hospitals, claiming doctors were being overworked, unable to take a day off and in desperate need for cover; now that more doctors were hired, they were driven out. Meanwhile, the health minister announced that eight doctors from Greece had accepted offers and would soon be joining the A&E departments in state hospitals. How will they be treated by their Cypriot colleagues?
Some claimed the incidents at Paphos hospital were racist while others speculated that they were an example of the self-interested behaviour cultivated by heavy unionisation. Whatever the motives it was appalling behaviour for which all Greek Cypriots should feel ashamed. Ever since 1974, many tens of thousands of Greek Cypriots have been welcomed by Greece, offered free university education, worked there and made careers for themselves. We did not hear Greeks complaining that university places were being given to Cypriots or that Cypriots were taking their jobs.
Now, because of the economic situation in Greece and the high unemployment rate, Greeks are coming to Cyprus seeking employment and instead of welcoming them, some Cypriots, who cannot think beyond their self-interest, are treating them as intruders that have no right to be here. This type of behaviour should not be tolerated as it shames the whole country, giving the impression that we do not know the meaning of the word gratitude. How ironic that we fly the Greek flag everywhere, but as soon as fellow Greeks come to Cyprus for work, we make them feel unwelcome and unwanted.