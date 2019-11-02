November 2, 2019

Security Council briefing on Cyprus on the same day as Berlin tripartite

A Un Security Council briefing on the Secretary-General’s Good Offices report on Cyprus will be held on November 25, the same day as the two leaders will meet with Antonio Guterres in Berlin, it emerged on Saturday.

According to the program of work announced by the UK Presidency of the Security Council. The Security Council briefing will take place in the afternoon (local time), prior to the tripartite dinner.

The Security Council requested through Resolution 2483, last July, that the Secretary-General submits his report on his Good Offices Mission by November 15. The two Cyprus leaders have already submitted the written updates which the Security Council asked to be included in the Good Offices report.

Paragraph 15 of the resolution adopted last July says that the Security Council requests the Secretary-General to submit by 15 November 2019 a report on his Good Offices, in particular on progress towards reaching a consensus starting point for meaningful results-oriented negotiations   leading to a settlement.

Moreover, the Security Council encouraged the leaders of the two communities to provide written  updates to the Good Offices Mission of the Secretary-General on the actions they have taken in  support of the relevant parts of this resolution with a view to reaching a sustainable and comprehensive settlement, and further requested the Secretary-General to include the contents of  these updates in his Good Offices report.

Karen Pierce, the UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Security Council President, said that it was a coincidence that the SC briefing will be held on the same day the Secretary-General is meeting with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, in Berlin, when replying to a relevant question.

