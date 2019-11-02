November 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

The secret worlds of French photographer Emmanuelle Prosper

By Eleni Philippou017

Born in Paris, Emmanuelle Prosper began her studies in France, moving to the US to return to Paris, where she studied History of Art at Ecole des Antiquaires. As a teenager she discovered her passion for photography thanks to a trip to Africa with her parents where she received her first argentic camera – a magnificent Roleiflex.

Eclectic in her love of art, Emmanuelle devoted her spare time for many years to helping her artist and sculptor friends as well as other photographers break through into the art scene, until 2013 when in turn she decided to take the first step in her own future career as an Artist Photographer, opening up her work to the public through a series of exhibitions in reputed galleries in Paris, Valencia, Athens and now Nicosia. Since her first exhibition, success was at hand thanks to her unique style and vision – original and very graphical – decorating the walls of private collections all over the world – Australia, Austria, Brazil, Cyprus, Haiti, Germany, Great Britain France, Spain, New Zealand and Russia, with her larger than life prints as Emmanuelle loves to work with sizes up to 2m wide.

Alternating between France and Cyprus – having discovered the island during one of her many travels, Cyprus is where she decided to settle after falling in love with the island and its inhabitants. She now lives and works in Paphos but her exhibition titled Secret Worlds will be hosted by Opus 39 Gallery in Nicosia.

 

Secret Worlds

Photography exhibition by Emmanuelle Prosper. November 4-16. Opus 39 Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night 7.30pm. Monday: 5pm-8pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10.30am-12.30pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday:10.30am-12.30pm. Tel: 22-424983

 

